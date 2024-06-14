Delhi L-G approves grant of MACP financial benefits for educational officers

Delhi Lieutenant General V.K. Saxena on Thursday approved the grant of financial benefits under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) for 194 principals, vice-principals and others in Education Department, said sources in Raj Niwas, adding that they had not been receiving these benefits due to “indifference” by the department.

The benefits of the scheme, which was implemented in 2008, granted financial upgradations to government employees after the completion of 10, 20, and 30 years of service. The benefits are granted from the day that the employee becomes eligible and is also eligible for arrears on the benefits in case of delays.

Last year, the L-G had said that benefits must be given to retired principals and other education department officials, after which they were entitled to draw salary in a higher grade pay. According to sources, retired officers were eligible for upgradation from the year 2008 and despite the eligibility being held by courts, the officers did not benefit till now. In this regard, the Education Department has been directed to furnish a compliance report with respect to the litigation costs incurred and been issued show cause notices.

