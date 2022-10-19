Delhi

Delhi L-G approves four Zila Sainik Boards to benefit ex-servicemen

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: File photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday approved the setting up of four Zila Sainik Boards (ZSBs) for the welfare of Ex. Servicemen (ESM), widows of ESM and their families in the national capital.

The Rajya/Zila Sainik Boards are responsible for policy formulation and implementation of resettlement and welfare schemes for ESMs, widows and their dependents residing in their respective States/Union Territories/Districts. The four ZSBs in Delhi will be set up in the South-West, East/Shahdara, North-West and Central/New Delhi districts with 10 officials each.

The proposal was approved by the Rajya Sainik Board, headed by the L-G, in 2019 and sent for Delhi government’s approval. The Delhi Cabinet cleared the project in May this year and sent it back for L-G’s approval in September.

As per officials, the Union government will bear 60% of the cost of the project while the UT government will take care of the rest 40%. The estimated budget required to set up the ZSBs is ₹16.69 crore.


