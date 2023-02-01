ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

February 01, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillor

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday approved February 6 as the date to reconvene the House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The meeting will see the election to the office of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the civic body’s standing committee.

The MCD had proposed February 10 as the date to reconvene the meeting, while the AAP-led Delhi Government had suggested February 3, 4 and 6 as the three options.

The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors.

Shelly Oberoi, the AAP’s candidate for mayor, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to demand the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

