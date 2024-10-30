Delhi L-G approves audit of 7% surcharge on power tariffs 

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved a special audit to ascertain the amount of pension surcharge levied on the consumers, a Raj Niwas official said on Tuesday.

The audit will help find out the quantum of the surcharge collected by the discoms from consumers in the national capital from 2017-18 to 2023-24 and passed on to the pension fund, the official added. The power distributors levy a 7% surcharge on the electricity bills.

The move follows a protest by the BJP’s Delhi unit earlier this year demanding a thorough audit of the surcharge.

