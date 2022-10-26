Delhi L-G announces scheme to settle property tax dues, disputes

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday announced a one-time property tax amnesty scheme for residents of the national capital’s authorised and regularised colonies, officials at the Raj Niwas said.

Under ‘SAMRIDDHI 2022-23 (Strengthening & Augmentation of Municipal Revenue for Infrastructure Development in Delhi)’, people will be able to pay only the principal amount of the current and pending tax of past five years for residential properties, and can get a waiver on all pending dues, including penalty and interest. The duration will be six years in case of commercial properties.

“The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) will have no right to reopen any property tax case after one year,” a Raj Niwas official said.

“In a win-win for residents as well as MCD, the funds received from ‘SAMRIDDHI 2022-23’ will be utilised for improving municipal infrastructure for efficient delivery of services like sanitation, roads, education, and hospitals,” a statement from the Raj Niwas read.

The officials also said that the L-G appealed to the public to “proactively” avail of the scheme and encouraged property owners to get rid of long pending disputes and related harassment.