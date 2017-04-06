Delhi journalist attacked

A freelance journalist was brutally attacked by a group of unidentified assailants when she had gone for an evening walk at a park near her Ashok Vihar residence on Wednesday night.

The attackers have not been traced yet even as the victim, Aparna Kalra (45), continues to battle for life at a private hospital in North West Delhi. The motive, too, remains unclear.

A senior police officer said they received a call from a passer-by, who saw an unconscious Ms. Kalra in the park.

When a police team reached here, they found that there were both sharp and blunt injuries on her body. DCP (North West), Milind Dumbere, said a stone that was used to attack her was recovered from the site. He said Ms. Kalra's skull had sustained fractures.

Ms. Kalra's twitter bio says she contributes for various online newsportals and has worked in the print industry on a full-time basis in the past as well.

Mr. Dumbere said the motive was not clear but said robbery was unlikely as she was not carrying any valuables and left the phone at home as well.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered in connection with the attack on her.