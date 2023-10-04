ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Jal Board ex-consultant ‘giving orders’; DoV seeks probe

October 04, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - New Delhi

Former DJB consultant was among 437 people those whose services were terminated in July

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) on Tuesday asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to conduct an inquiry into the allegations that a former consultant continues to participate in the civic agency’s meetings and give orders to officials on a WhatsApp group.

As per the DoV order to the DJB’s Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), the ex-consultant was issuing directions at the behest of the Chief Minister’s camp office.

“He [former consultant] appears to be having access to the mail of the CM’s camp office. To this extent, the messages made on 29.09.2023 may be checked as documentary proof,” it added. “There is a likelihood that he is taking away sensitive information of the department, which is a violation of the Officials Secrets Act,” the DoV said. The DoV has sought a report from the CVO in seven days.

The Services Department had iIn July issued an order that 437 appointments made by the AAP government as advisors, fellows, consultants, are “void ab initio” (void from the beginning) and their services should be stopped. The former DJB consultant was among those whose services were terminated.

