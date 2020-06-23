Delhi issues fresh rules for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi

23 June 2020 01:00 IST

Chief Secretary asks government officials to implement MHA guidelines

The Delhi government on Monday issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for management of patients who have tested COVID-19 positive. There are separate SOPs for people who get tested by rapid antigen test, which gives result in 30 minutes, and RT-PCR test, which takes more time.

For the rapid test, if found positive, the duty medical officer at the testing centre will assess the severity of illness. All cases of moderate, severe illness will be transferred to a hospital.

If a patient is tested positive by RT-PCR, then officials will contact the patients telephonically to assess severity of illness. Mild/pre-symptomatic patients will be shifted to COVID Care Centre. Moderate and severe cases will be shifted to hospitals or COVID-19 health centres by ambulance.

“As per guidelines, pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic patients unless they have co-morbid conditions can be placed under home isolation if they have a residence of two rooms with a separate toilet for the patient… District Surveillance Officer will be informed about the eligibility for home isolation who will arrange for a home visit by the home isolation team as per existing protocol,” the SoP said.

In another order, the Delhi government extended the list of number of hospitals where a government official will be posted from 68 to 114.

For cases who are mild/pre-symptomatic, the patient will be shifted to COVID Care Centre (CCC) to assess their condition for eligibility for home isolation.

“If, as per the assessment of Home Isolation team sent by the District Surveillance Officer the patient has a residence of two rooms with a separate toilet for the patient he will be sent back home to continue home isolation,” the SoP said.

Else, the patient will be admitted to COVID Care Centre (CCC) for isolation.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has directed officials to implement Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines regarding the remapping of containment zones and contact tracing of COVID-19 patients in the Capital.

According to government sources, directions to this effect had been issued to Principal Secretary (Health) Vikram Dev Dutt and Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar. The Directorate General of Health Services also issued similar guidelines on Monday evening. He has also directed them to ensure enhanced testing and patient-friendly medical care.