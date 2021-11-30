Delhi issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals

Alert about the situation of hospital beds, says Sisodia

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to assess the situation around COVID in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

To effectively tackle the emerging situation, officials were advised to strictly enforce the guidelines for international arrivals as issued by the Minitsty of Health and Family Welfare, in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, sources said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had decided to conduct RT-PCR tests of all passengers from high risk countries, followed by genome sequencing of the positive cases & mandatory isolation/quarantine, as per the guidelines laid down by the Central Government, according to Raj Niwas sources.

Speaking about the Omicron variant, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there won’t be any shortfall in preparations and they are alert about the situation of hospital beds.