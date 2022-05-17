Delhi, Israel can work together towards ensuring peace and welfare for humanity: Arvind Kejriwal

A statement from the Delhi government said Mr. Kejriwal and Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon discussed how the relationship between the two countries can be enhanced over the course of time

Delhi and Israel can work together towards ensuring peace and welfare for humanity, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on May 17 after the country’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon called on him in New Delhi, an official statement said.

The statement from the Delhi government said that Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Gilon discussed how the relationship between Delhi and Israel can be enhanced over the course of time.

"They talked about the rich history both the countries share and how they can further be made stronger. Both the leaders also deliberated on how Delhi and Israel can help each other become more efficient and work towards positive progress and growth. Arvind Kejriwal asserted that both Delhi and Israel have the potential to work together towards ensuring peace and welfare for humanity," it said.

The CM Office also tweeted about the meeting and said, “Israel Ambassador to India H.E. Shri Naor Gilon called upon Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today. Both Delhi and Israel will work together towards ensuring peace and welfare for the people (sic).”

The statement said the Israeli ambassador heaped praises on the development of Delhi in the recent past and expressed his delight on meeting Mr. Kejriwal.

“I live in Delhi so Kejriwal is our Chief Minister too and I am very happy to meet him,” the statement quoted Mr. Gilon as saying. Mr. Kejriwal informed Mr. Gilon about the welfare policies of the Delhi government and said that Delhiites live a peaceful life because of government programmes that seek to minimise their problems.

"Every resident gets free education, free healthcare, free electricity and free water. On top of that, women and construction labourers get free bus transport in the city. All of this helps them lead a peaceful and dignified life,” the statement quoted Mr. Kejriwal as saying.