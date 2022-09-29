Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

Currently, a few of the Telecom Service Providers have enabled their network to facilitate 5G service for their customers

PTI Mumbai
September 29, 2022 13:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Airlines and other airport stakeholders are also seeking fast, seamless and secure connectivity for their essential technologies to meet the demand, DIAL said. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GMR group-run Delhi Airport on September 29 said it has made its facility compliant with 5G network, which the passengers can avail once these services are rolled out by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Most airports at present provide wireless service primarily through Wi-Fi to passengers.

Wi-Fi relies on the unlicensed spectrum which is free for anyone to use, as per the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

With the rise in passenger footfall, airports have witnessed a rise in demand for more bandwidth and faster speed for using gadgets like smartphones and laptops, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Airlines and other airport stakeholders are also seeking fast, seamless and secure connectivity for their essential technologies to meet the demand, DIAL said, adding with 5G network passengers will be able to enjoy a 20 times faster data speed over the available Wi-Fi system, it said.

Such a network would allow them quicker downloads, zero buffering during streaming and seamless execution of resource-intensive applications, DIAL stated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Flyers having a 5G-enabled mobile phone set and sim card can experience a better signal strength, seamless connectivity and faster data speed at the domestic departure pier and international arrival baggage area at Terminal 3, and between T3 arrivals and multi-level car parking (MLCP), it stated.

According to the private airport operator, the deployment across T3 would be covered in a phased manner.

Currently, a few of the TSPs have enabled their network to facilitate 5G service for their customers and expect other such services providers to connect in the next few weeks, it said.

"The 5G network offers a faster speed and lower latency. At the airport, this feature of the next-generation mobile technology will help improve connection density and will also lead to greater efficiencies and aid in faster decision-making," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO at DIAL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
New Delhi
technology (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app