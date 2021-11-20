Delhi inflation lower than five other metro cities

NEW DELHI

20 November 2021 02:06 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said as per the Annual Report of the Price Index for Delhi prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics for the financial year 2020-21, the Capital recorded the lowest rate of inflation among the five metro cities of the country.

In the financial year 2020-21, the increase in inflation in Delhi was 3% while Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru registered 4.6%, 4.4%, 4.1% and 4.0% respectively.

Mr. Sisodia said that in the financial year 2020-21, the rate of growth in average annual inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5% nationally, while it was only 3% in Delhi.

“Due to the timely measures adopted by the Kejriwal Government, the prices of commodities in Delhi remained stable during this period and did not increase much despite COVID-19,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that the Delhi Government is constantly monitoring the prices of essential commodities.