COVID-19 | Delhi imposes weekend curfew

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a curfew on Saturdays and Sundays in the city.

“Today, in the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) meeting, the government has taken some decisions. There will be curfew in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday... Essential and emergency services will be exempted from the curfew,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a video statement.

The existing night curfew on all days will continue, he said.

The Minister also said that to avoid rush at metro stations and bus stands, buses and metros will now run at full capacity. But no one will be allowed without a mask.

“All government offices, except for essential services, others will work from home. Private offices will be allowed 50% capacity offline and 50% to work from home,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The city is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and on Monday 4,099 new cases were reported in 24 hours, the highest in seven months.

This was 28.3% higher than 3,194 fresh cases reported on Sunday.

Also, the number of active cases has breached the 10,000 mark and gone up to 10,986.