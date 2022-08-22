Delhi hospital launches 'brain mapping device', claims it is first of its kind

With the advent of such personalised brain mapping, treatment for brain tumour and other brain surgeries have become much safer and due to the accuracy

PTI New Delhi:
August 22, 2022 02:08 IST

A Delhi-based hospital on Sunday launched a “brain mapping device” and claimed it was the first-of-its-kind gadget in the country. File Photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Combining research with cutting-edge technology, a Delhi-based hospital on Sunday launched a "brain mapping device" and claimed it was the first-of-its-kind gadget in the country.

With the advent of such personalised brain mapping, treatment for brain tumour and other brain surgeries have become much safer and due to the accuracy, damage to important brain areas can be avoided, it said in a statement.

"In a first-of-its-kind technology to be launched, with combination of decades of research with cutting edge technology, IBS Hospitals today launched first brain mapping device – connectomics/ quicktome in the country," the private hospital claimed.

Quicktome uses sophisticated algorithms to analyse millions of data points and build a brain map that is personalised to each patient from a standard, non-invasive MRI scan. The maps, which doctors can view on their computers, offer a level of anatomical detail typically not available in a clinical setting, allowing surgeons to incorporate advanced brain network data into neurosurgical planning, it added. 

"This pathbreaking technology is paving way to not only potentially treat a plethora of ailments pertaining to the brain functioning, pre and post operatively, but also to retrieve to its normal functioning," Dr. Sachin Kandhari, neurosurgeon and managing director of the hospital was quoted as saying in the statement. 

Established in 2011, IBS Hospitals specialise in advanced neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery and joint replacement surgeries, according to its website. 

