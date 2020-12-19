Delhi House seeks CBI probe into ₹2,500-crore ‘scam’ in civic bodies

Assembly passes resolution during special session; municipal polls due in a year

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution by voice vote demanding a CBI inquiry into an alleged ₹2,500-crore scam in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

Addressing a special session of the Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the civic bodies’ scam was bigger than the Commonwealth Games scam.

He said the ₹2,500 crore could have been used to pay the salaries of sanitation workers, doctors and other employees as well as build infrastructure such as hospital or Mohalla Clinics.

Mr. Kejriwal said: “People said the civic bodies are corrupt and that no building is constructed without paying a bribe. The same people when asked about the Delhi government, said it is honest.”

He added that the municipal corporation elections were due in one year and Delhiites will decide if they want an AAP model of governance or a BJP model, which has been on display for 15 years at the civic bodies.

Addressing the allegation that the Delhi government was not releasing funds to the municipal corporationsdue to which they were unable to pay salaries, Mr. Kejriwal said the civic bodies have moved the courts over the release of funds and the courts have said all dues have been paid.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP had itself admitted that its councilors were corrupt as in 2017. Also, he added, ahead of the municipal corporation election, the BJP changed all its sitting councilors because people were unhappy with them.

The new councilors, however, he alleged had created more scams than their predecessors.

Giving an example, he said: “The building department of corporations is known for corruption and demanding bribes. A BJP councillor was caught red-handed by the CBI for taking ₹10 lakh for construction of a building.”

The Assembly proceeding began with AAP MLAs marching into the well of the House and shouting slogans and holding placards and banners. The House had to be adjourned for 15 minutes after which the detailed discussion began.

‘Why opposing motion?’

Mr. Bhardwaj said the fact that the BJP MLAs opposed the motion for a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam in the civic bodies, exposes their lies. “If there is no corruption, then why are they opposing the probe? Earlier they were claiming that a CBI probe should take place but now when the Assembly moved the motion, they are opposing it. The BJP is scared that the people of Delhi will get to know the truth about the scam,” he added.