Delhi House panel chides Chief Secy. on reports; he says waiting for ‘nod’

June 13, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Assembly Committee on Petitions has expressed “displeasure” with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for not submitting action taken reports (ATRs) on matters referred to him, according to a recent official letter sent to him.

Mr. Kumar has responded saying the reports will be furnished after the draft ATRs are approved by the “competent authority”.

The reports pertain to Mohalla Clinics, issues in the functioning of outpatient department (OPD) counters at Delhi government hospitals and the stoppage of old-age pensions.

In a letter dated June 9, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat wrote, “You were directed by the Assembly to take appropriate action on the recommendations of the Hon’ble Committee and furnish [the ATRs] to the Secretariat within the stipulated time mentioned..., i.e. 30 working days from the adoption of the Reports.”

“I am directed by the Hon’ble Chairperson, Committee of Petitions, to inform you that the Committee expresses its displeasure at the lack of seriousness shown by you on such issues that had caused great suffering to the public at large,” it added.

The letter also directed the Chief Secretary to submit the reports by Wednesday and appear before the committee at its next hearing.

In his reply to the Assembly Secretariat on June 11, Mr. Kumar’s office said the draft ATRs were submitted for approval of the “competent authority”. These will be furnished once the approval comes, it added.

The June 9 letter said the abrupt termination of services of data entry operators at OPD counters led to chaotic situations at government hospitals and took away the fundamental right of the poor to get treatment.

It added the abrupt stoppage of old age pension forced the elderly and poor citizens desperately awaiting payment to run from pillar to post for several months to seek redressal, causing avoidable harassment and financial difficulties.

“It is also to be noted that the unavailability of medicines and diagnostic tests along with the failure to pay workers and doctors of Mohalla Clinics resulted in the paralysis of primary medical services to citizens of Delhi, especially those belonging to marginalised sections of society who are dependent on these clinics for basic medical services,” according to the letter.

