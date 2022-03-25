Delhi hotel denies room to Kashmir resident, blames police

Delhi Police has denied hotel’s allegation and initiated a probe

A day after a video of a Kashmir-based businessman being denied accommodation at a city hotel in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri went viral on social media, the Delhi police took cognisance of the matter and lodged an FIR in the case.

DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said in the viral video, a person identified as Faisal was refused a hotel room in Jahangirpuri due to his identity card that verified him as a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said that on the basis of the complaint, a case under IPC Section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) has been registered and investigation of the case is under way.

In the video, the receptionist is seen telling Faisal that she cannot provide him with a room as they have “instructions” from the police. Delhi Police, in a clarification issued on Twitter, said “it was a lame excuse given by the hotel”.

“Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action,” the police added in their tweet.

Reiterating their stance, the police said, “It is again clarified that no such directions have been given by the local police in this regard.”

The hotel has been identified as Pleasant Inn, a senior officer said, adding that the police are verifying the allegations in the complaint and are yet to call the complainant for a police statement.

Faisal, speaking to The Hindu, said that after being denied accommodation at the said hotel, he was able to find accommodation at a nearby hotel. “I am a businessman and had come to Delhi for auditing work and this happened… I don’t want to pursue the case legally as I have a job to take care of,” he said.

OYO delists hotel

The complainant had booked the room through hotel booking site OYO.

OYO, in a statement, said they took the hotel off their platform and will probe as to what “compelled the hotel to deny check-in”. “We are appalled that this happened. We have taken the hotel off our platform immediately. Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever,” OYO said.

While OYO said it had delisted the hotel, when The Hindu contacted the platform’s centralised helpline number, the customer executive went on to provide a booking at the hotel for March 28 and did not mention about the hotel being removed from its platform.