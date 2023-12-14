GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi hosts a unique Christmas ornaments art exhibition by 49 renouned artists

Away in a Manger at Winter at Delhi’s Dhoomimal Art Centre features unique Christmas ornaments created by 49 renowned Indian artists

December 14, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Neha Kirpal
Pradiptaa creation

Pradiptaa creation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To bring in the festive cheer, the capital’s Dhoomimal Art Centre has a new show called Away in a Manger, that gives a contemporary twist to the traditional art and aesthetics associated with Christmas. The exhibition displays Christmas ornaments by 49 renowned artists, and larger-than-life Christmas trees.

Georgina Maddox curated the show after the art gallery director Mohit Jain sent out invitations to artists requesting them to showcase their interpretations of Christmas. “It is wonderful to celebrate festivals in an art space; the show underlines the plurality of our nation in a light-hearted manner without losing the essence of the festivities,” says Georgina, who took three months to put it together.

Deepti Gupta creation

Deepti Gupta creation | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the true Yuletide spirit of giving, the exhibition offers masterful art at accessible prices, ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹30,000. “The exhibition not only makes for a memorable journey but also is a chance to collect unique pieces that transcend generations,” says Mohit.

Artist Vasundhara Tewari Broota has painted a gold leaf-covered reindeer in the snow, with the sky filled with stars and decorative elements. The red, gold and silver colours in each work evoke the Christmas spirit. “It is a good idea to celebrate all festivals and bring their culture into the gallery space. It has been a refreshing experience for me painting on unusual shapes and sizes,” she says.

Sudipta Das creation

Sudipta Das creation | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanchan Chander, known for her energetic and imaginative fusing of popular culture with high art, has depicted her Christmas experience in a selection of festive motifs. Abbas Batliwala attributed his trademark, the peeping eye, to the visage of Santa Claus. In another work, he portrays Christmas gifts. Shahid Parvez has worked with the image of Santa Claus on his sleigh and in his inimitable style created a vigorous collage of imagery to convey the spirit of the festival. “My paintings radiate the vibrant spirit of love, joy, and happiness—a visual celebration echoing the warmth of Christmas festivities,” he says.

Abbas Batliwala’s art

Abbas Batliwala’s art | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For Seema Kohli, who painted a winged angel against a star-studded blue sky, the exhibition brought back childhood memories of working on an ornament meant for Christmas. “I was very intrigued by the idea, and liked the material and the size. I enjoyed the process and chose a hexagon as I found it quite interesting,” she says. Swapan Bhandary’s work reminds viewers of the stained-glass artwork that was typical of the pre-Renaissance era.

Jignesh Panchal creation

Jignesh Panchal creation | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Since childhood, Christmas has always been exciting for Megha Joshi, who believes that its spirit permeates religious differences. “I added Islamic motifs and Hindu ritual materials to the decorations, celebrating a common faith of humans,” says Megha. Capturing the essence of the Divine, Shalini Prakash created everyday items, such as a lamp, clock, and an angel, giving them a tone of the fantastical and heavenly. Tanushree Chakraborty’s mother and child (The Madonna and Baby Jesus) in her characteristic style motifs is another eye-catcher.

( At the Dhoomimal Art Centre, 8-A Connaught Place; Till January 6, 2024; 11am to 7pm from 12th December, 2023

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.