Delhi hospitals see spike in patients with respiratory issues 

Pulmonologists in Delhi said the the number of patients complaining of respiratory issues has gone up significantly in the past three to four days.

Updated - November 19, 2024 08:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the AIIMS hospital covered in smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches to ‘severe’ category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi

A view of the AIIMS hospital covered in smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches to ‘severe’ category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday (November 18, 2024) said he has ordered the Health Department to form a special task force at Lok Nayak Hospital to handle medical emergencies related to pollution

 The direction came as worsening air quality led to a rise in the number of patients complaining of respiratory issues across the city hospitals.

Delhi University, city schools shift to online mode as air pollution worsens

According to pulmonologists, their number has gone up significantly in the past three to four days.

“On a normal day, we receive around 10-15 patients facing breathing issues. Now, their number has gone up to 20-25 a day,” said Dr. Vikas Maurya, the head the Pulmonology Department at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution: No slackening with GRAP-IV even if air quality improves

He said they have advised people, especially the elderly and children, to stay indoors.

Dr. Ankit Pandey, a pulmonologist at RML Hospital, said they are advising patients with severe respiratory issues to stay indoors, particularly early morning and late evening, and work from home if their jobs permit.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:41 am IST

