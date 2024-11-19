Delhi hospitals see spike in patients with respiratory issues 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday (November 18, 2024) said he has ordered the Health Department to form a special task force at Lok Nayak Hospital to handle medical emergencies related to pollution.

The direction came as worsening air quality led to a rise in the number of patients complaining of respiratory issues across the city hospitals.

According to pulmonologists, their number has gone up significantly in the past three to four days.

“On a normal day, we receive around 10-15 patients facing breathing issues. Now, their number has gone up to 20-25 a day,” said Dr. Vikas Maurya, the head the Pulmonology Department at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

He said they have advised people, especially the elderly and children, to stay indoors.

Dr. Ankit Pandey, a pulmonologist at RML Hospital, said they are advising patients with severe respiratory issues to stay indoors, particularly early morning and late evening, and work from home if their jobs permit.