Delhi hospitals see spike in patients with respiratory issues

The number of patients facing respiratory issues has gone up at Delhi hospitals amid a spike in the city’s air pollution levels, with doctors increasingly advising them to wear face masks and avoid visiting polluted areas as much as possible.

Most complaints pertain to prolonged bouts of cough, difficulty in breathing and eye irritation, according to doctors.

“We have seen an increase in patients with asthma and other respiratory infections. We are expecting to get it worse as pollution increases and temperature plummets,” said Dr. Vikas Maurya, the head of the Pulmonology Department at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

‘Stay indoors’

He advised people to venture out of their homes only when necessary and visit a doctor when facing any kind of discomfort. “Avoid polluted areas as pollutants also retain harmful viruses and wear face mask whenever possible,” he added.

Dr. Rajat Sharma, a doctor of community medicine at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital who is also researching the effects of air pollution, said patients have been complaining of more prolonged bouts of upper respiratory tract infection (URTI).

“URTI generally stays for around three days but now we see it lasting for up to 10 days. Once pollution season starts, almost every third patient complains of it, and every 10th patient has shortness of breath or asthma,” he said.

Meanwhile, a dedicated pollution outpatient department (OPD) at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital received its first group of five patients this season.

The OPD, which functions on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. has three respiratory doctors, an ophthalmologist, dermatologist, and a psychiatrist.

‘Difficult to breathe’

Among the patients was Premlata Lingwal, 48, who complained of irritation in eyes along with breathing issues.

“It becomes difficult for me to sleep at night despite keeping the doors shut. I have been travelling by metro, not using my terrace, and go out only when necessary but my problem did not subside,” she said.

Ms. Lingwal said before visiting RML Hospital, she consulted several doctors, who advised her to leave the city during winter. “But, I cannot leave the city for long due to my work,” she added.