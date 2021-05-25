Delhi hospitals record lowest COVID admissions in 50 days

Govt.’s helpline received over 73 calls every hour this month

In what appears to further indicate the departure of the debilitating second wave of the virus from the Capital, the lowest number of COVID admissions in the last 50 days was reported from city hospitals on Monday.

But in another telltale marker of the severity of the strain this period of virulence wreaked on the city’s health infrastructure, statistics related to calls received by the Delhi government’s helpline number — 1031 — posit that over 73 emergency calls were made every hour between May 1 and May 23. At least 11 of these were queries about the availability of hospital beds.

According to the Delhi government, 382 patients were admitted against the discharge of 625 on Monday. This is not only the lowest number of daily hospital admissions of COVID patients since April 5 but even lower than one-fifth of the peak of 1,993 single-day hospital admissions recorded on April 29.

On April 5, 406 admissions were recorded against 141 patients being discharged. Seemingly at its most virulent before beginning to abate albeit slightly from the following day, 1268 patients were discharged on April 29 before the number of admissions began reducing on a daily basis starting April 30.

Over the 54-day period between April 1 and May 24, the Delhi government recorded the hospitalisation of 63,830 COVID patients and the discharge of 46,848 patients.

However, while daily admissions are declining over the last four days, so is the number of patients being discharged after recovering. On May 21, 638 patients were admitted against 1,043 discharges, 482 against 891 on May 22, 412 against 905 on May 23 and 382 against 625 on May 24.

According to data related to calls received on 1031, a total number of 40,375 calls were received between May 1 and May 23 — a daily average of 1755; of the total number of calls received during the period 6086, or 264 per day, were inquiries about the availability of hospital beds. While the highest numbers of calls made to the emergency helpline, 2,404, were recorded on May 11, the most enquiries about the availability of hospital beds were made on May 7.

Both the number of emergency calls as well as queries about the availability of hospital beds have been decreasing since May 16.