Delhi hospitals, malls receive bomb threat emails; search operations underway

According to the Delhi police, Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group received threat mail stating, “The explosive will go off in few hours”

Updated - August 20, 2024 03:16 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 02:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The DLF Chanakya Mall in Delhi. File.

The DLF Chanakya Mall in Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Several hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday (August 20) received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to launch searches on their premises, officials said.

A call was received at 1.04 p.m. from a hospital in Nangloi and another from Primus Hospital at 1.07 p.m. in central Delhi's Chanakya Puri informing that they had received bomb threats, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police rushed to the spots. A thorough checking is being conducted, the official said.

Ambience Mall in Gurugram evacuated after police receive bomb threat; later found to be a hoax

Various shopping malls in the national capital also received bomb threat mail on, the Delhi police said.

According to the Delhi police, Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group received threat mail stating, “The explosive will go off in few hours.”

The mall authorities informed the police as soon as the mail came to notice, officials said.

An investigation was immediately initiated by the police after being informed. Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. No bomb has been detected yet.

Several Jaipur hospitals receive email bomb threats

According to a senior police officer, initial investigation suggests it seems that the same pattern has been followed to send threatening emails in which datelines have not been mentioned. The mail has been sent to many malls and other places. An investigation is currently underway.

Further investigation is underway. More details into the matter are awaited.

On August 17, a bomb threat was received at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, but no suspicious thing was found during the search, Gurugram Police said.

“The administration of Ambience Mall received an email which says that a bomb has been planted in the mall. When we received the information, all the teams including the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and SWAT team came to the spot,” ACP Vikas Kaushik told reporters.

People evacuated from Noida mall, sparking fear of bomb threat; mall says 'security drill'

“We started sanitising the mall. Till now, we haven’t found anything suspicious thing in the mall. Our cyber teams are tracking the sender of the email. We got the information at 10 in the morning,” he added.

Gurugram police said that if anybody is found giving misleading or false information on bomb threats through any post on social media or via email that affects law and order, legal action will be taken.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Delhi / security measures / security

