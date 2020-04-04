Delhi hospital treating COVID-19 cases seeks details of staff WhatsApp group admins

To “prevent” any “adverse comments or statements” on social media and the spread of fake news and rumours by any hospital or college staff, the Vardhaman Mahavir College and Safdarjung Hospital in the capital has asked for names and details of all admins of WhatsApp groups of staff members.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

The hospital is among those treating COVID-19 patients.

“This is required to prevent spread of any fake news, rumour or any other adverse comments/statements on social media & in the institution by any hospital/college staff. Therefore, you are requested to submit names, mobile numbers, e-mail of all admins of WhatsApp Groups pertaining to hospital staff in the office of the under signed,” an order issued by Prem Kumar, Additional Medical Superintendent, said.

The order further said that it was for “urgent” and “strict” compliance. “This is issued with prior approval of competent authority,” the order said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India