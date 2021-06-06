Delhi hospital revokes ban on Malayalam

‘The order was issued without our knowledge and it has been revoked,’ Medical Director of GIPMER Anil Agarwal said.

An order banning the nursing staff of the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER), a Delhi government-run hospital, from speaking in Malayalam in the hospital has been revoked, said its Medical Director Dr. Anil Agarwal on Sunday.

On Saturday, the GIPMER) had warned of ‘serious action’ if they do not converse in English or Hindi, as per an order issued by the hospital.

“The circular which was issued by the Nursing Superintendent, G B Pant Hospital, without any instructions or knowledge of the hospital administration and the Delhi government stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” a new order read. “The order was issued without our knowledge and it has been revoked. The matter is being investigated and strict action will follow,” Dr. Agarwal said. Nurses at the hospital and unions had criticised the ban saying they always talk to patients in Hindi.

“A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER. Whereas maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience. So it is directed all nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication otherwise serious action will be taken,” read the order.

The Action Committee, Delhi Malayali Nurses, in a statement said they were withdrawing their agitation. The twitter campaign was also withdrawn.