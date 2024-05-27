GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi: Hospital kept us in dark about blaze, say inconsolable parents  

The kin of victims accuse authorities of failing to ensure safety of children after charging ‘hefty’ amount for their treatment, say they came to know about tragedy from news reports on TV, ask how the hospital could store so many oxygen cylinders

Published - May 27, 2024 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta
Family members of a child who died in a blaze at a hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday.

Family members of a child who died in a blaze at a hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The silence of East Delhi Advance NICU in Vivek Vihar was shattered by the piercing wail of Md. Anzaar on Sunday morning, when he got to know that his newborn daughter was not admitted to the child care unit there, but had been shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital mortuary.

Mr. Anzaar and his wife Noorjahan Bibi are among those parents who lost their children to a fire tragedy at New Born Baby Care Hospital on Saturday night.

All children injured in the incident were immediately admitted to the East Delhi Advance NICU for treatment, but seven of them succumbed to their injuries.

“They killed our daughter,” told Mr. Anzaar to his wife over the phone. He said his daughter was admitted to the ill-fated hospital after she developed some infection caused by unclean water, resulting in low platelet count.

“They had told me yesterday that my daughter is doing fine and would be discharged on Sunday,” said Mr. Anzaar, a Bhajanpura resident who works as a daily wager.

He said the hospital charged them ₹12,000 per day for the treatment of their newborn daughter. “Yet, they failed to provide safety to my child. How could they store in their hospital so many oxygen cylinders [that burst leading to the incident]? How could they abandon our child like this?” he said.

Mr. Anzaar said the hospital authorities did not inform them about the incident. “We learnt about it from television news.”

As he proceeded towards the GTB mortuary, he was quickly surrounded by other grieving parents. One of them, Md. Asif, said his son was suffering from breathing issues.

Lucky escape

“The doctors had told me that he would be discharged on Sunday. I wish I had taken him home sooner rather than later,” said Mr. Asif, as his wife Sitara Khatun wept uncontrollably over the phone when she was informed about their child’s death. “We had admitted him there for him to get better but they took all our money and killed him,” she said.

Meanwhile, at the East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, Mithilesh Kumar and Richa Devi kept running from the reception to the enquiry desk to know about the condition of their son. The couple had conceived twins, after being married for 15 years. They were in tears as they learnt that their son was alive. “We had lost our infant girl six days back, right after she was born, due to a doctor’s negligence. We would have lost everything had our child died in the fire incident,” said Mr. Kumar.

In another corner of the hospital lobby, Madhu Raj was found worried about his son. Mr. Raj’s wife had developed post-delivery complications and was bedridden. He was preparing meal for his wife when he came to know about his son, who survived the tragedy. “I have not yet informed my wife [about the incident]. I will tell her only after I place our child in her lap,” he said. 

Delhi / fire


