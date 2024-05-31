Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs to burns

The death toll in a fire in an east Delhi neonatal hospital rose to seven on May 31 after a 50-day-old infant, who was rescued from the incident site, succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment, police said.

"A 50-day-old girl child was under treatment. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning. Further investigation has been initiated," a senior police officer said.

On May 26, the fire tragedy at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of six newborns and left five babies injured.

Five oxygen cylinders had exploded after the fire broke out at the hospital.

