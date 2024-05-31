ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs to burns

Updated - May 31, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Five oxygen cylinders had exploded after the fire broke out at the hospital.

PTI

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other teams inspect the incident site at New Born Baby Care Hospital where a fire broke out on Saturday night in which 7 infants died, in Vivek Vihar in New Delhi on May 27. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The death toll in a fire in an east Delhi neonatal hospital rose to seven on May 31 after a 50-day-old infant, who was rescued from the incident site, succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment, police said.

"A 50-day-old girl child was under treatment. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning. Further investigation has been initiated," a senior police officer said.

On May 26, the fire tragedy at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of six newborns and left five babies injured.

Five oxygen cylinders had exploded after the fire broke out at the hospital.

