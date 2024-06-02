GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi hit by power cuts, says BJP; take care of States governed by you: AAP

Published - June 02, 2024 01:12 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over electricity supply in the city, saying residents’ problems due to the rising mercury have now been compounded by power outages.

The ruling AAP hit back, daring the BJP to address power outages in the neighbouring States ruled by it.

The BJP criticism has come two days after Power Minister Atishi asked electricity companies to make adequate arrangements to meet the demand of 9,000 MW in the city.

Mr. Sachdeva said despite claims of meeting the peak electricity demand of 8,300 MW a day, several posh localities and commercial establishments in Chawri Bazar, South Extension and Saket are facing up to two hours of power outages.

“It is shocking to see the Delhi Ministers indulging in political diatribes over power and water scarcity, instead of ensuring their adequate supply,” he added.

Reacting to it, AAP claimed that neighbouring Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad that fall under the BJP-ruled States are facing “indefinite power cuts”. “The Arvind Kejriwal government is providing free electricity to its residents. Despite record consumption, Delhiites are still receiving round-the-clock free electricity,” the party said in a statement.

