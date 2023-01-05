Delhi hit-and-run case: Manish Sisodia meets Anjali’s family; initial forensic report rules out she was inside the car

January 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited the family of the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case victim Anjali Singh, who was hit and dragged by a car for over 12 km. He promised the family government support in the tough times.

The Delhi government will take care of the victim’s mother, Rekha Singh’s treatment, who is on regular dialysis. “Papers have also been procured for giving employment to a member of the family,” he added. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the family.

Even as the police investigation into the case continues, forensic experts said that they have not found any evidence to claim that the girl was inside the car. “After the car hit the victim’s scooter, her legs got stuck over the front left wheel where we have found traces of her blood,” an official at the Forensic Science Laboratory said, adding that her head was towards the car’s boot.

The official also said that they had received the blood samples of the five accused – Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, Manoj Mittal, 27, – to check if they were drunk at the time of the incident.

“We will conduct the tests and submit the reports in two-three days,” the official said. “We are also going to receive the viscera sample of Anjali and blood sample of Nidhi [who was riding pillion] to test alcohol traces,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday at 5 a.m., the girl’s body was found naked on a road near Rohini’s Kanjhawala which was dragged from Sultanpuri’s Krishan Vihar where the accident took place. Anjali’s last rites were performed on Tuesday at a crematorium in Mangolpuri after her mortal remains were handed over to the family after the post-mortem, which ruled out sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal urged to end blaming the victim and indulge in character assassination.

In a video statement, she slammed Nidhi, who was traced by the police on Tuesday, for allegedly blaming Anjali for the incident. “What kind of a friend she is who ran away after the car hit them and her friend got stuck under the car and was crying for help. She did not inform anybody or even try to save Anjali,” she said.

“And ever since Nidhi has been traced, she has only been defaming Anjali. I don’t know how we can trust a person who did not help her friend in such a condition,” said Ms. Maliwal, adding, “Nidhi’s claims should be investigated.”