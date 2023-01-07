ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi hit-and-run case | Court grants bail to man accused of shielding accused

January 07, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The court asked the accused to join the investigation as and when required by the IO, attend the trial and not tamper with evidence.

PTI

Men accused in Kanjhawala road accident case being taken to custody after being produced before the Rohini court, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in New Delhi on January 7, 2023 granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused involved in the Kanjhawala accident case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal granted the relief to Khanna, who had surrendered on Friday, after observing that the charges against him were bailable.

The judge noted that according to the Investigating Officer (IO), Khanna had in his statement to the police said that accused Deepak was driving the vehicle. However, according to the investigation conducted so far, it has been found that accused Amit was driving.

The court also noted the investigation officer's submission that Ankush Khanna along with another accused Ashutosh had assisted the co-accused in hiding them at Deepak's residence.

"...Offences alleged are bailable in nature. Hence accused is granted bail on furnishing personal bond of ₹20,000 along with one surety of like amount," the judge said.

During the proceedings, the prosecution sought 14 days of judicial custody of the accused.

Police had booked Ankush Khanna for the offences under sections 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 212 (harbouring offender), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested on Friday, and Ankush Khanna for allegedly shielding the accused.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

