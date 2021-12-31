Delhi High Court virtual hearings to resume from January 3

The HC had started physical hearings from November 22

The Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and the subsequent ‘yellow alert’ declared by the government in the Capital.

A statement issued by the court, which had started physical hearings from November 22, said the virtual proceedings arrangement shall continue till January 15.

The decision was taken after an office note was placed before Chief Justice D.N. Patel highlighting the present system of hearing of matters in the courts and also about the rising number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the city.

“There is, indubitably, a sudden spurt and spike in COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi. Such rise is quite alarming and worrisome. The Government of NCT of Delhi has already issued ‘yellow alert’ in Delhi. It’s high time that this court also takes all the possible precautionary and preventive measures to thwart any possibility of resurgence of any wave of extreme nature,” the statement said.