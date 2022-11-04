Delhi High Court upholds life sentence to three for raping minor girl

:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to three men in a 2011 case where a minor girl was first raped by her relative and then by two strangers.

The incident took place on the intervening night of 8-9 April 2011, when the minor girl, a resident of Faridabad, was brought to Rangpuri in Delhi by a relative, the father of her elder brother’s wife, on the pretext of giving her some gift. The relative then raped the minor at his house.

The girl, then a student of Class X, escaped from the house at night and was walking on a road when she was approached by two men in a car who offered her help.

The men took her to a secluded spot in Dwarka and raped her. The girl managed to escape from her attackers and contact a police team. All three were subsequently arrested by Delhi Police.

In December 2018, a trial court here had awarded life imprisonment to the relative and the two other accused. The three had challenged the judgment before the High Court.

Appeal rejected

The High Court Bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal on Thursday said, “Considering the manner in which the offences were committed by the appellants, this court finds no error in the impugned order on sentence, directing the appellants to undergo life imprisonment,” while rejecting their appeal.