Delhi High Court takes cognisance of COVID-19 violations at markets

The Delhi High Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of violations of Covid-19 protocol at various markets across the capital where people are seen without their masks nor proper social distancing norms.

A bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Asha Menon said, "We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely.”

The bench issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government noting that strict measures were required to be implemented across the city to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection or a third wave.

The high court directed the authorities to take strict measures to sensitize the public, the shopkeepers and market associations.

The direction came after the high court took note of several photographs sent to its judges by doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) showing people crowding marketplaces without following Covid-19 protocol.

The high court suggested the presence of civil defence and police personnel at the marketplaces.