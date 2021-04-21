Delhi High Court slams Centre for not diverting enough oxygen from industries to critically ill COVID patients

New Delhi

21 April 2021 21:26 IST

The court held an urgent hearing on a petition by Max Hospital Patparganj claiming shortage of medical oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday evening held an urgent hearing on a petition by Max Hospital Patparganj claiming shortage of medical oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli asked the Centre to protect the right to life of citizens who are seriously ill and require medical oxygen and to supply it by whatever means.

"We are shocked and dismayed that the government does not seem to be mindful and sentitive enough to the extreme and emergent needs of medical oxygen by hospitals which are treating serious Covid patients," the bench remarked.

"The government can very well divert the production of oxygen by steel and petroleum industries, which are producing it for captive use. We are therefore constrained to direct the Central government to implement this order to take over the supplies and production of oxygen from steel and pertoleum plants, even if means that such industries have to stop their production for some time," the high court ordered.

During the hearing, the high court also stated that "You (government) are concerned about industries now when people are dying. One or two weeks, the industries can wait. You have not even thought in that direction, that is the problem.

"This is any emergency of grave nature. Human lives are not important it seems for the State," it added.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma has asked the bench to hold the order for 30 minutes so that he can return after discussing with various department officers. The high court will hear the case again at 9.20 p.m. tonight.

Max Hospital said its associate hospitals currently have 1400 patients who are critical and are being supported by oxygen supply.