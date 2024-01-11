Delhi High Court sends lawyer to six months in jail for contempt

January 11, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court has sentenced a lawyer, Virendra Singh, to six months in jail for committing contempt of court by making “scandalous, unwarranted, and baseless imputations” against several sitting judges of the High Court and district courts here.

“To make allegations that a judge deliberately wanted to twist issues in order to favour an accused, that they were personally interested in the matter or that they acted illegally or impartially are unjust statements,” the High Court said in its January 9 order.

During the hearing, the court gave Mr. Singh an opportunity to seek an apology. However, the lawyer told the court that he stood by his remarks.

Mr. Singh, representing a rape victim, had filed an appeal before a single-judge Bench of the High Court in July 2022 against a trial court order acquitting the accused. In the appeal, the lawyer named several judges and accused them of acting arbitrarily, whimsically, and in a biased manner.

The Bench then issued a contempt notice to the lawyer and directed that the matter be placed before the High Court’s Division Bench, which pronounced its verdict on Tuesday.

“It is incumbent upon the courts to check such actions with a firm hand, which otherwise will have pernicious consequences,” the court said, adding that the “vilification of judges can affect the administration of justice as it becomes a form of public mischief”.

It directed the lawyer to be taken into police custody and produced before the Tihar jail superintendent.