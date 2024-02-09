Delhi High Court seeks Rapido’s stand on plea over accessibility barriers for differently-abled

February 09, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of bike-taxi aggregator Rapido on a plea moved by two visually-impaired persons claiming that the aggregator’s mobile app had “critical barriers” which posed an inconvenience to the differently-abled.

The court issued notice to Rapido after petitioners Amar Jain and Dipto Ghosh Choudhary flagged the issue on February 2. They had originally moved the high court in November last year, seeking a direction to Rapido to conduct an immediate accessibility audit and ensure end-to-end accessibility for the differently-abled.

The duo, in their plea, had said that various shortcomings in the mobile app prevent visually-impaired users from cancelling rides, tracking the live location of the riders, and messaging the riders to coordinate a better pick-up.

“A number of critical buttons in the app are unlabelled, such as for the selection of vendors for making payments. These buttons are therefore inaccessible,” the plea said, adding, “These accessibility barriers prevent the petitioners from commuting on a daily basis”.

They further contended that after the high court in December last year issued a notice to Rapido on their plea, the mobile application had initiated multiple updates in both the iOS and the Android version of the app.

“However, despite as many as six updates having taken place, not a single issue flagged by the petitioners has as yet been resolved, thus pointing to Rapido’s casual and insensitive attitude,” they said.

Mr. Jain is a corporate lawyer and an activist for the rights of the differently-abled, while Mr. Choudhary is a banker at the Indian Bank in Siliguri, West Bengal. Both of them frequently rely on Rapido to commute from their homes to workplaces and elsewhere.

The petitioners had, in the past, reached out to the aggregator several times, requesting it to make its mobile app for accessible for the differently-abled.

Advocate Rahul Bajaj, who represented the duo before the court, is, like the petitioners, visually impaired. According to him, it is a legal requirement, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, for all service providers to ensure that their digital platforms are accessible to all differently-abled individuals.

