Delhi High Court seeks JNU stand on student union re-election plea

May 04, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s stand on a plea seeking re-election for the post of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) general secretary.

The court issued a notice to the university, its Election Committee, the Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) and elected general secretary Priyanshi Arya on the plea by Swati Singh, a general secretary candidate from the United Left Alliance, whose nomination was cancelled by the authorities, hours before the election was held on March 22.

The plea said that in spite of the publication of her name in the list of valid candidates, her right to contest the poll was taken away ‘arbitrarily’, defeating the logic of free-and-fair elections.

“On March 21, 2024 at 10 p.m., the GRC issued an order cancelling the nomination of the petitioner based on the complaint filed by Mr Vikas Patel (ABVP secretary). The EC (Election Committee) subsequently passed an order cancelling the candidature of the petitioner on the day of polling, that is March 22, 2024 at 2 a.m., just six hours before the polling,” the petition has said.

“The GRC acting nearly 11 hours before the casting of votes and after the name of the candidate entered in the ballot paper is a mala fide act and affects the right of the petitioner to contest a free and fair JNUSU election. Further, the right of the voters is affected by creating confusion as the petitioner’s name was present in the ballot paper,” it added.

The plea has said the GRC ought not have entertained the complaint against the petitioner for “proctorial fines” during the process of election and by allowing such last-minute cancellation, the integrity of the electoral system was compromised.

The high court will hear the case again on May 29.

