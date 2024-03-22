Delhi High Court seeks govt’s reply to plea against payment of salaries to imams, muezzins

March 22, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) on a plea challenging the government’s policy of utilising public funds to pay salaries or honorarium to imams and muezzins under the DWB.

The court asked the Finance and Planning Department of the State government and the DWB to reply to the Public Interest Litigation plea filed by Rukmani Singh, and listed the case for further hearing on July 22.

Ms. Singh, in her petition, had said that the Constitution provides that the State shall be secular, and therefore, cannot favour any particular religion.

“However, in this case, the practice adopted by the Delhi government to pay honorarium to a few individuals of a particular religious community without considering the financial condition of a similar category of individuals in other religious communities directly contravenes the secular nature of the State,” the petition said.

The plea also accused the Delhi government of utilising tax payers’ money for the payment of salaries to muezzins and imams in the form of grants-in-aid, which is paid from the annual financial budget of the State

“If today, the government is allowed to spend out of the public exchequer by granting honorarium to religious leaders of a particular religious community to the exclusion of similar treatment to religious leaders of other religious communities, such a governmental action, being unconstitutional, cannot be said to be for public purpose,” the petition said.

The plea also highlighted the difference between the salaries of religious leaders of different communities.

“The monthly honorarium of ₹18,000 and ₹16,000 being given to Imams and Muezzins of the mosques under the Delhi Waqf Board in Delhi is in sharp contrast to the priests of Hindu temples, who get a paltry sum of ₹2,000 from the trust controlling the temple,” it said.

