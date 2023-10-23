HamberMenu
Delhi High Court seeks fresh status report on removal of cattle from city's roads

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Counsel for the Delhi government to file a fresh status report after taking instructions from the Delhi Jal Board and the BSES regarding further action taken in the matter.

October 23, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court has called for a fresh status report from the Delhi government over the roaming of cows and buffaloes on the roads of the national capital and steps taken in this regard.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Counsel for the Delhi government to file a fresh status report after taking instructions from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) regarding further action taken in the matter.

"It is made clear that mere filing FIRs and writing letters to BSES and DJB will not solve the problem. This Court expects a concrete action to be taken by the respondents before the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad said in the order passed on October 16.

The matter has been listed on December 7, 2023, for further hearing. The High Court is dealing with a petition filed in 2022 seeking directions to the Delhi government and civic authorities to prevent the free roaming of cows and buffaloes on roads.

Petitioner Satish Sharma has also sought further direction from the department concerned to do regular check to prevent cows and bulls from roaming on roads. During the hearing, it was stated that since the filing of the present writ petition, several steps have been taken by the respondents to ensure that cows and buffaloes do not roam on roads.

It was further stated that FIRs have been filed against the persons concerned who have been negligent in taking steps to prevent their cows and buffaloes from roaming on roads. The counsels for the respondent stated that letters have been written to the Delhi Jal Board to disconnect the water connections of illegal dairies. It was stated that letters have also been written to BSES for the disconnection of electricity of the illegal dairies. These letters were sent in January 2021.

Delhi / New Delhi / animal

