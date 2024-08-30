GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on plea over “misbranding” of Patanjali product

The plea claimed that though the dental care product ‘Divya Manjan’ is being sold with a “green dot”, symbolising that it is a vegetarian commodity, it contains fish extract, a non-vegetarian ingredient

Published - August 30, 2024 09:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A plea claimed that though the dental care product was being sold with a "green dot", symbolising that it was a vegetarian commodity, it contains fish extract, a non-vegetarian ingredient.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi High Court on Friday (August 30, 2024) sought a response from the Centre on a petition seeking action against the alleged misbranding of Patanjali’s ‘Divya Manjan’ as a vegetarian product.

The plea claimed that though the dental care product was being sold with a “green dot”, symbolising that it was a vegetarian commodity, it contains fish extract, a non-vegetarian ingredient.

The court issued notice to the Centre, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as well as Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy (manufacturer), Yoga guru Ramdev and other related parties on the petition filed by Yatin Sharma, a practising advocate.

Patanjali misleading advertisements: Supreme Court sheaths contempt sword against Ramdev

Mr. Sharma said he and his family, swayed by the promotion of vegetarian and plant-based Ayurvedic products by Patanjali Ayurveda, had been consistent users of ‘Divya Manjan’ for an extended period.

“However, a recent revelation came to light when the petitioner discovered that the product contains “Samudraphen (Sepia officinalis)” derived from fish extract (Cuttlefish bone),” Mr. Sharma said.

He said this discovery was “particularly distressing” for him and his family, who hail from a Brahmin family, where the consumption of non-vegetarian ingredients/products was strictly prohibited based on religious beliefs and sentiments.

SC declines Ramdev, Patanjali apology; expresses concern over FMCGs taking gullible consumers ‘up and down the garden path’

“The realisation that they had unwittingly consumed a non-vegetarian ingredient/product for an extended period deeply hurt and shocked the petitioner and his family,” the plea said.

Mr. Sharma said on May 21, 2023, he lodged a complaint to the Delhi police. He said further complaints were filed with the FSSAI, but no action was taken by the authorities.

The plea asserted there was a need to address the lapse on the part of the authorities in taking appropriate action against those responsible for the production and promotion of ‘Divya Manjan’ in its present form.

The court would hear the case in November.

judiciary (system of justice) / medicine

