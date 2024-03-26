Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on deploying forces to protect forests

March 26, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to respond to a plea seeking the “urgent” deployment of forces to protect the Capital’s forests from illegal activities or encroachments by land grabbers and mafia.

The court’s direction on March 20 came after environmental activities Ms. Bhavreen Kandhari filed a plea seeking directions to the Centre to post an adequate number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests on an “urgent” basis to “aid and to protect the lives of the frontline forestry staff”.

Ms Kandhari also sought directions to safeguard the reserved and protected forests of Delhi.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests told the court that forest officials were facing constant threats from land grabbers and mafia who make rampant encroachment into forest land. He added that a proposal has been made for engaging the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in forest areas.

On the other hand, the counsel for the Centre stated that the CISF cannot be deployed because the “rules do not permit the deployment of CISF in forest areas”.

Considering both the submissions, the court said: “Counsel for the Union of India is directed to take instructions as to whether any other force can be deployed for the protection of forests so as to ensure that no illegal activities or encroachments in the forest area is done by the land grabbers and mafia”.

Ms. Kandhari’s plea also said that forest officials are under “tremendous pressure” and ar”e threatened and assaulted while discharging their statutory duties in the national capital”.

The court will the hear the case next on May 3.

