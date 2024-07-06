Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response to Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea

The High Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in the corruption case registered by the agency in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna listed the case for further hearing on July 17, when Mr Kejriwal’s other plea — challenging his arrest by the CBI — is also likely to be heard.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Mr. Kejriwal, said that the AAP leader is neither a flight risk nor a terrorist and that the CBI arrested him after he got bail in the ED’s money laundering case. Mr. Singhvi added that he was pressing for an interim relief in the matter.

Advocate D.P. Singh, appearing for the CBI, objected to Mr. Kejriwal directly approaching the High Court without first filing the bail plea before a trial court.

In response, Justice Krishna said, “The contention shall be considered at the time of arguments”. “In how many cases have the Supreme Court or the High Courts said that please go back, on propriety. On law, there is no quarrel. I am not on law. They also say don’t clog the higher courts when alternate remedy is available. There should be a reason why this [court] is better. We also have the benefit of going through the trial court’s decision,” it added.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, also representing Mr. Kejriwal, said that the trial court had said the arrest was illegal and when that argument has already been addressed, there is no point in sending it back and that it would futile.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is lodged in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was arrested by the ED on March 21 but was granted bail by a trial court in the money laundering case on June 20.

However, the trial court’s order was stayed by the High Court. The ED has alleged him to be the “key conspirator” in framing the now-defunct excise policy.

