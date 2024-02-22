February 22, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it will on Friday issue an order on Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra’s plea against the leakage of “sensitive” information to the media in relation to an Enforcement Directorate probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The High Court orally remarked that the news reports in question made factual assertions. “That is news. You are a public person. It is only a factual assertion...As of now, there is nothing...Orders for tomorrow,” the Court remarked.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Ms. Moitra, contended that information about the case was published by the media even before Ms. Moitra received the summons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is about information being leaked prior to it being communicated to me. ED is drip-feeding sensitive and confidential information about me,” Ms. John said.

The High Court, however, questioned Ms. Moitra as to how news of her moving the court were published by the media even before the case was heard by the court.

In her plea, Ms. Moitra has sought to restrain 19 media houses from publishing and circulating any “unverified, unconfirmed, false, derogatory content” against her.

She has sought for direction to the media houses that news reporting in the ED’s probe in relation to the FEMA case is done in tune with the official press releases of the agency.

Advocate Sidhant Kumar, appearing for a news organisation, said Ms. Moitra was a public official facing probe for allegations that are in public domain, thus making it a matter of public debate.

The ED’s counsel said there was no release or “leakage” from its end.

The ED has issued summons to Ms. Moitra in relation to a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

In December last year, Ms. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegations. The Trinamool MP was accused of taking bribes, including expensive gifts, from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking in questions in Parliament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.