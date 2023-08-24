ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi High Court rejects PIL to connect coaching centres with schools, colleges

August 24, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The plea had sought the regularisation of coaching centres by having them connect with schools and thereby come under the government’s purview

The Hindu Bureau

The court said that it was not mandatory for each and every student to attend a coaching centre. File photo, depicting coaching centres in Delhi, used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea to “connect” educational coaching centres with schools and colleges, terming it as “misconceived”.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that “coaching is optional and it is not mandatory for each and every student to attend a coaching centre”.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Girish Kumari Gupta, who claimed to have “around 21 years of private tutoring experience”, argued that coaching classes were functioning as a “parallel education system without any regularisation”, which “ultimately harms students’ development”.

“By connecting coaching centres with schools and colleges, the government would also be able to regularise coaching centres as when they connect with schools, they have to register with the government and come under the definition of State under Article 12,” the petition said.

It added that the current market revenue of coaching centres amounted to crores of rupees. “If the government makes a framework for connecting centres with schools and colleges, there will also be a surge in the government’s revenue,” it contended.

The standing counsel for Delhi government submitted that connecting coaching centres with schools and colleges would “create a new exploitative regime”.

The Bench said the court cannot direct the government to frame a policy in this regard.

“This court cannot direct the State government to frame a policy to connect coaching centres with schools and colleges and to partner with them. This court does not find reason to grant the relief prayed in PIL; rather it is a misconceived PIL. The PIL is accordingly dismissed,” the order read.

