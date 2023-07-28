Delhi High Court refuses to order blanket ban on sale of acid

July 28, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to impose a blanket ban on the sale of acid in the national capital, saying it could lead to “unintended consequences, affecting sectors where acid is responsibly and safely utilised”. A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, however, asked the State authorities to impose strict penalties on those found to be involved in the illegal sale or misuse of acid to create a deterrent effect.

Hearing a plea filed by 39-year-old Shaheen Malik, an acid attack survivor, the court noted that by enforcing the Delhi Poisons Possession and Sale Rules, 2015, with full rigour, authorities can effectively regulate the sale of acid and prevent its misuse.

Between January 1, 2022, and May 20, 2023, Delhi Police registered 50 FIRs under the 2015 rules against persons found selling acid illegally. In December 2022, a 17-year-old girl, on her way to school, was attacked with acid in west Delhi’s Dwarka Mor. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi recently prohibited the use of acid in cleaning public toilets maintained by the civic body. The move came a month after Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal summoned the civic body following a visit to a toilet for women where she found a 50-litre canister containing acid kept in the open.

In pursuit of justice

Ms. Malik is a dedicated activist engaged in assisting acid attack victims with aftercare, rehabilitation, legal recourse, and pursuit for compensation. She had moved the High Court in 2020 seeking directions for a complete ban on over-the-counter sale of acid in retail stores across Delhi. Ms. Malik argued that despite the Supreme Court’s recognition of traumatic challenges faced by acid attack survivors and the explicit directives to regulate the sale of acid, the Delhi government has failed to address the problem.

She contended that occurrences of horrific attacks are on the rise due to unfettered and effortless access to acid. She conducted a fact-finding survey within the city by enlisting interns and volunteers.

During this exercise, it was observed that the volunteers, some of whom were minors, were able to procure acid from almost every part of the city without any difficulty. This alarming revelation indicates that the existing rules and regulations are neither being diligently adhered to nor effectively enforced, she contended.

Against this backdrop, Ms. Malik asserted that unrestricted access to this hazardous substance poses a significant threat to public safety and perpetuates the risk of acid attacks.

She also reasoned that acid sold at retail outlets is predominantly used for cleaning toilets and choked sewers. But there are viable alternatives available for these cleaning tasks.

The High Court also directed the Delhi government to conduct a comprehensive empirical study, aimed at assessing the potential consequences of a complete ban on acid sale on various sectors, individuals, and businesses.

“It is our hope that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Delhi Police will approach this matter with utmost seriousness and will demonstrate a vigilant and decisive approach in strict implementation of the provisions of law,” the court said.

