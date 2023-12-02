HamberMenu
Delhi High Court refuses to entertain pleas seeking Uniform Civil Code

December 02, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
‘The Supreme Court order is clear and categorical. We will not go beyond it,’ the Delhi High Court said

‘The Supreme Court order is clear and categorical. We will not go beyond it,’ the Delhi High Court said | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a batch of petitions seeking a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), noting that the Law Commission is already studying the issue. A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna also referred to a Supreme Court order stating that the power to enact laws lies with the legislature.

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law that applies to all religious communities in the country in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

“The Supreme Court order is clear and categorical. We will not go beyond it,” the High Court said.

Earlier this year, the Centre had told the High Court that “citizens belonging to different religious denominations follow different property and matrimonial laws, which is an affront to the nation’s unity”.

