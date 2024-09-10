Delhi High Court permits minor rape victim to terminate 26-week-old pregnancy

The Delhi High Court has allowed a minor rape victim to undergo termination of her over 26 weeks of pregnancy, noting that unwanted pregnancy constitutes a “grave injury to the mental health of the survivor”.

The court also directed Safdarjung Hospital here to preserve samples from the foetus for DNA testing, which may be required for the pending criminal proceedings, as sought by the victim through a petition filed through her guardian. She was sexually assaulted in March this year.

“This court is of the considered opinion that the suffering of the victim, who is aged about 16 years, would be compounded if she is forced to continue the pregnancy at a tender age. The victim is bound to face social stigma, which may not permit the scars left by the defilement of her body to heal,” Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said.

The court said it was cautious that though the pregnancy is over 26 weeks old, the risks associated with the termination of the pregnancy were not higher than the risk of delivery at full term.

“Merely because there is no foetal abnormality, it cannot be held that the reproductive choice of the victim may be curtailed. It may be underlined that unwanted pregnancy constitutes a grave injury to the mental health of the rape survivor/victim, as also confirmed in the opinion rendered by the medical board,” the judge said.

The pregnancy was detected on August 27 when she complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital. A case of rape and sexual assault was registered by police.

The High Court noted that in this case, the victim’s name was inadvertently mentioned in the medical record and was directed to be redacted.

It asked the Director General of Health Services of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue instructions to all the concerned hospitals to ensure that the identity of victims in such cases is not revealed and the record is kept confidential. It has called for a compliance report within four weeks.

