Delhi High Court orders the release of overage cars, with riders  

August 23, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The court gave the direction while dealing with a batch of petitions against the seizure of cars.

The court gave the direction while dealing with a batch of petitions against the seizure of cars. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of several “end of life” vehicles seized by the authorities on an undertaking by the owners to either permanently park them in private spaces or remove them from the city limits.

The court gave the direction while dealing with a batch of petitions against the seizure of cars for violating a National Green Tribunal order barring the use of petrol and diesel vehicles of over 15 years and 10 years of age, respectively.

Govt. to frame policy

Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Delhi government to frame a policy on dealing with such vehicles whose owners were willing to give the undertaking.

“For parked cars, the petitioners will file an undertaking that they will not be plied or parked in public space. Petitioners will provide evidence of private space either owned or leased,” the High Court said, adding that the enforcement officer concerned would facilitate the release of the vehicles from the scrapping agency.

One of the petitioners argued that her vehicle, which was of “deep sentimental value” to her, was seized by the authorities from outside her house without authorisation or prior notice.

The petitioner told the court that she was not using the car, purchased in 2000, and intended to convert it into an electric vehicle.

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / environmental pollution / cars

