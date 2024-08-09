Delhi High Court orders State govt. to inspect, renovate and repair jail toilets

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the State government to renovate and repair toilets in all jail complexes in the Capital within four months after inspecting their condition.

The order was passed after the court took note of a report filed by the judges who inspected Tihar Jail, which stated that the state of the toilets in jails was far from satisfactory, leading some inmates taking up the cleaning work voluntarily.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation plea on manual scavenging in Tihar Jail which alleged that huma excreta was being cleaned by some inmates “with their bare hands”.

The report submitted to the court, however, denied that manual scavenging was taking place in the Capital’s jails.

“Everyone is denying manual scavenging. The place needs repair, renovation and remodelling. We will direct that,” the court said, and asked authorities to hire adequate manpower, including on contract, to clean toilets in each jail complex and pay minimum wages fixed for unskilled labour to those inmates who were voluntarily undertaking the cleaning work.

It ordered the Public Works Department to carry out a thorough inspection of all washrooms in jail complexed. “If any renovation is required, suitable proposals are to be moved. The entire renovation should be completed within four months,” the court ordered.

The court also observed that as per the report of the inspecting judges, some inmates were being paid for the voluntary cleaning of the toilets, while some were not. It additionally noted that there was a lack of cleaning gear in jails, and several toilets were defunct.

“The government is directed to appoint manpower for cleaning washrooms in each jail complex. It may even consider taking assistance from a non-governmental organisation or employing people on contractual basis. D-G prisons and jail superintendents shall ensure that proper cleaning gear, including masks, boots and toiletries, is provided,” it said.