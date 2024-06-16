GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi High Court orders social media platforms to remove video of Arvind Kejriwal addressing court

Published - June 16, 2024 12:55 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
The court also issued notice to Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and owners of social media handles who had posted the video. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Observing that court proceedings cannot be permitted to remain in the public domain, the Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered that the video and audio of the proceedings in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a Delhi court in person following his arrest in the excise policy case be taken down.

A Division Bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma also directed social media companies, such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, to take down the content from their platforms and ensure that the same is not uploaded again till further orders.

“Prima facie, it is observed that the recording is violative of Rule 3(vi) of Delhi High Court Video Conferencing Rules, 2021 and cannot be permitted to remain in the public domain,” the court noted.

It also issued notice to Mr. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and owners of social media handles who had posted the video.

The order was passed while hearing a public interest litigation plea, which stated that the CM, who is one of the accused in the Delhi excise policy case, had said that the Enforcement Directorate was running “an extortion racket” for the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP.

The plea stated that members of the Aam Aadmi Party and other Opposition parties had “intentionally and deliberately” made audio and video recordings of the proceedings and circulated them on various social media platforms.

It further stated that the circumstances in which the recordings had gone viral “smells of a deep conspiracy of the political parties to malign the image of the judiciary and to mislead the common man of this country”.

