Delhi High Court notifies rules for live streaming, recording proceedings

January 25, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has notified the rules for live-streaming of its proceedings and that of all the subordinate courts in the Capital.

As per the rules, live-streaming will not be allowed in cases such as matrimonial matters, cases of child adoption and child custody, cases concerning sexual offences, matters involving abuse of children etc.

Framed by the High Court with the approval of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the rules aim to “imbue greater transparency, inclusivity, and foster access to justice”.

The ‘Live Steaming and Recording of Court Proceedings Rules of the High Court of Delhi, 2022’ came into effect on January 13, when it was published in the Gazette of India.

Live-streaming of proceedings is already under way in the High Courts of Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna and Madhya Pradesh, as well as the Supreme Court of India.

According to the rules, no person or entity (including print and electronic media, and social media platforms) other than an authorised person or entity can record, share or disseminate live-streamed proceedings or archival data.

“The use of authorised recordings in their original form may be permitted by the court, inter-alia to disseminate news and for training, academic and educational purposes. Authorised recordings handed over for the aforesaid purposes shall not be further edited or processed,” the rules clarified.

“Such recordings will not be used for commercial, promotional purposes or advertising in any form,” they also state.